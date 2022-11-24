As Colorado’s practice Wednesday wrapped up, there was audible joy – and not just because players were only about 24 hours away from an endless rush of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and stuffing.

The clapping and whooping from the Buffs’ indoor practice field reverberated well beyond the walls of the facility. It’s been like this for several weeks now, with what is now a 1-10 team trying to make the best of a less-than-ideal ordeal, to put it mildly.

“We were put in a very hard situation when we got here in January,” Colorado interim offensive coordinator Clay Patterson said. “We knew it was gonna take some time to get this roster and these guys kind of caught up. We weren't able to really get a chance to do that, but it is what it is. It's about these kids now. That's what you see. It’s them having fun and that's what we want – for them to enjoy the end of their season.”

Patterson’s words are about the team as a whole, but more specifically, they apply to his offense, as well.

The Buffs’ offensive woes have been one of the defining traits of one of the worst seasons in program history. Entering Saturday’s season finale against No. 14 Utah, they’re 127th of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring offense, at 15.1 points per game. They’re 125th in total offense, with 291.1 yards per game. Their 4.62 yards per play is the ninth-worst mark in the FBS.

There’s only so much, and perhaps nothing, that can be done Saturday to reverse the futility of the season’s first 11 games, but it provides for an opportunity for reflection of a season that has been anything but normal.

Patterson’s current role is enough of a tip off that this season hasn’t followed a conventional path. He joined the Colorado staff in January as the tight ends coach, but following former head coach Karl Dorrell’s firing on Oct. 2, he was elevated to offensive coordinator by interim head coach Mike Sanford, the man who previously held the post.

Unlike the Buffs’ transition defensively to interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman, there wasn’t a new scheme to learn or a wholesale teardown of what they had been previously doing. A former junior-college coach whose offenses put up big numbers, Patterson attempted to ease the transition by simplifying the offense by doing things like having the team’s various quarterbacks turn to the run-pass option more frequently.

He’s done so while working under an offensive-minded head coach in Sanford who implemented the system the Buffs continue to run.

“We're very close, but we're also kind of yin and yang a little bit,” Patterson said. “He's Captain Positivity and smiling. I'm kind of a realist. He's kind of our counselor. He's our guide, making sure where my head's at and helping keep me level-headed and not go crazy. Going from where I used to – calling plays and scoring a ton of points – to what we’re going through right now, it's been very stressful. He keeps me grounded, but then he lets me call it. He'll have some ideas here and there, but he's letting me take it and letting me go with it. I've really enjoyed that process because I think that shows the trust he has in me to be able to do this at this level. It’s been a fun ride.”

There have been signs of improvement since the coaching change, isolated as they may be. Colorado matched what had been a season-high point total with 20 points in an overtime victory against Cal on Oct. 15. Though it came in a losing effort, it put up 34 points on Oct. 29 against Arizona State, though one of those touchdowns came on a punt return.

Even with those relative successes, many of the same problems have persisted. With one-time starter Owen McCown shelved after an injury made preserving his redshirt that much more sensible, J.T. Shrout has struggled as the Buffs’ starter under center. In nine games this season, he’s completing just 44.3% of his passes, the lowest mark of all qualifying FBS quarterbacks, averaging six yards per attempt and throwing for seven touchdowns to eight interceptions. Shrout’s career has been plagued by difficulties outside of his control, from coaching changes to a knee injury that sidelined him all of last season, but in his time as the Buffs’ starter, he simply hasn’t been good enough.

Since taking over again as the starter for an Oct. 22 loss at Oregon State, Shrout has thrown seven interceptions to only four touchdowns. It’s something Patterson believes is a product of his quarterback pressing, trying to make plays that aren’t there to get his team back in a game it is trailing, oftentimes by a sizable margin.

“What I've talked to him about is not pressing, to just stay within the offense and not worry about what the score is,” Patterson said. “Treat it as 0-0 and just go to work every play. But if we can get his completion percentage over 60% and eliminate the turnovers, I think that's a recipe for us to have some success.”

Those offensive shortcomings have been compounded the past two games by the absence of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson following a season-ending injury the freshman standout suffered in a Nov. 5 loss against Oregon. In two games without him, lopsided losses to USC and Washington, the Buffs have racked up only 461 total yards and 24 points, with just 247 of those yards coming through the air.

“I think Jordyn showed that he's a playmaker,” Patterson said. “We were really getting him involved and getting the ball. I think everybody had confidence that he was gonna go make a play. Really, it's been just kind of getting Montana [Lemonious-Craig] to step into that role. Jack Hestera, he's been behind people the last two games. We just haven't gotten the ball yet. He can really run. It's really just the next guy to step up and to do that, but it does affect a little bit of play-calling because we were trying to get Jordyn the ball. I think he's gonna be a phenomenal player as he comes back from injury.”

Surrounded by those travails, there have been some relative success stories.

Colorado’s offensive line has been its biggest bright side on that side of the ball, giving Shrout more time to throw than a number of his Pac-12 peers and helping pave the way for a group of running backs that has been surprisingly productive given some of the injuries it has withstood over the course of the season.

In that group of players, Patterson sees some of the same traits that need to guide the Buffs as they try to do what so few expect them to – end the season on a high note.

“I think the thing that stands out is the joy that they bring every day,” he said. “That's why they stand out so much – because as a group, they enjoy being together and playing together and competing together, regardless of what's going on around them.”