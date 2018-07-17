5 thoughts on Colorado's string of defensive back commitments
Colorado's last four commitments in the class of 2019 come from defensive back recruits. CUSportsNation.com gives five detailed thoughts to break down the string of cornerback and safety commits for the CU Buffs.
MORE: What is CU getting in Toler? | Toler chooses CU over ASU, UW
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news