The Buffaloes destroyed the Rams on Friday night in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, coming away with a 45-13 victory. What did we learn from the CU Buffs? CUSportsNation.com breaks it down below.

During spring football and fall camp, there were a few practices open to the public, but that still didn't give everyone an idea of what the offense would look like under Darrin Chiaverini, who was entering his first season as the Buffs' play caller.

We learned pretty fast what Chiaverini's offense would look like. And it was, well, fast. As I'm watching the game, I like to take notes of things I see that I feel are interesting, but I literally couldn't type for more than a few seconds before the Buffs were back at the line to run its next play.

Not only were the Buffs going fast, the play calling was strong too. The quick flip, jet sweep action to K.D. Nixon, Laviska Shenault, Jay MacIntyre, and Juwann Winfree looked good early. Chiaverini had some really nice designed plays in the short passing game, essentially screen passes -- such as the play action pass in the flats to Shenault and the receivers were designed to block downfield. Shenault caught several passes off that play.

We saw Shenault in the wildcat. Beautiful run and catches all over the field. Strong running game. Nothing was predictable. Hats off to Darrin Chiaverini in his first game as play caller. He was awesome.

