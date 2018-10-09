CUSportsNation.com

Colorado head football coach Mike MacIntyre met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. Here are five takeaways from the presser.

Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault receive most of the attention when it comes to recognition of CU's offensive offensive success, but don't forget about running back Travon McMillian.

In four of the Buffs' five games this season, McMillian has ran for 100 yards. The last Buff to achieve that? Heisman trophy winner Rashaan Salaam in 1994. That's pretty good company for McMillian to be in.

"He's a big part of our offense," MacIntyre said. "We need him to be around that 100-yard mark each game, hopefully."

With the help of his offensive linemen and his own brute strength, McMillian is off to a strong season. He's carried the rock 84 times for 528 yards and four touchdowns.

"Travon has played really well," said MacIntyre. "We were excited about getting Travon ... He is really a team guy, which is really exciting to see. He's come in here and just been a phenomenal team guy. He's really tough; he's carried the load. All of the other running backs have done well too; Kyle Evans has done some good things."