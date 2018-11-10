After winning five games in a row, one of the best starts in program history, Colorado has lost five games in a row. They dropped to 2-5 in the Pac-12 and 5-5 overall. Here are five takeaways from Colorado's blowout loss.

On a windy evening in Boulder, the Colorado Buffaloes lost their fifth game of the season to the Washington State cougars by a score of 31-7.

Since the Arizona State win at home, their offense has been all downhill. Many were saying that the main reason for the offensive skid was the loss of Laviska Shenault, who was out with turf toe for multiple weeks.

However, Shenault played tonight and the offense was still lackluster. Shenault also had two dropped catches and fumble, which is highly uncharacteristic of the Heisman hopeful from a couple weeks ago.

Not only did the Cougars outpace the Buffaloes in yards 477-297, they dominated the time of possession from start to finish. Washington State had the ball for 41:46 while Colorado had it for a mere 18:14. The Buffs will never win football games when their opponents out-possess the ball for nearly three times as long.

Next week, the Buffs play Utah at home on their senior night and it is a must-win. A win would give them their sixth win and solidify a place in a bowl game. CU's entire offensive unit, both players and coaches, need to buckle down and get back on the track they were on during the first five games of the season if they want to win another game in 2018.