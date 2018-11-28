CUSportsNation.com

5 surprises about Colorado's 2018 season
The Colorado Buffaloes' rollercoaster 2018 season had its ups and downs, as the Buffs started the season on top of the world at 5-0 but finished with seven straight losses and saw its coach get fired. There were plenty of surprises -- good and bad -- from the year.
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!
1. Well, obviously, the seven game collapse. The over/under for Colorado's win total in 2018 was around 4.5 to 5.5 depending on what betting website you looked at. To think that the Buffs would start the season 5-0, be a top 20 team nationally, and have Laviska Shenault in the Heisman talk and not get to six wins is shocking, flabbergasting, unreal, and completely head-scratching. Throw in the fact that one of their seven straight losses to end the season was against a historically bad Oregon State defense that allowed 45.7 points per game and 536.8 yards per game -- and I just don't even know what to say. The Buffs' offense completely fell apart and the secondary got worse as the season went along. Colorado actually announced that Mekhi Blackmon was going to redshirt during the season (which is odd) but then he ended up being a starting cornerback. 2018 was a disaster for Colorado.
2. The Travon McMillian - Laviska Shenault combo. Let's move to something a bit more positive to stop my blood from boiling even more. For the first time in school history, Colorado had a 1,000 yard receiver and 1,000 yard rushing in Shenault (1,011 receiving yards in just nine games) and McMillian (1,009 rushing yards). McMillian's season was nice, but he only had one 100 yard game after the 5-0 start and that was against the Beavers. I think McMillian was a solid running back but the offensive line didn't help him out much over the course of the season. For Shenault, he was just simply amazing all year, and it really hurt the Buffs when he had to miss three games in the middle of the season, and CU lost all three. Like McMillian's rushing yard totals during the seven game losing streak, Shenault didn't catch a single touchdown pass over that span.
3. Just how good Mustafa Johnson was. On another positive note, I was very pleased with how well Mustafa Johnson played in his first year at CU. I thought that Javier Edwards improved from last year and Israel Antwine was decent as a true freshman, but Johnson was the big reason the Buffs' D-line took a step forward from the unit in 2017. Johnson recorded 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks (2nd best in the entire Pac-12), and 15.5 tackles for loss (No. 3 in Pac-12).
4. The offensive line struggles. Colorado's offensive line shuffled earlier in the season, but the group mainly consisted of Colby Pursell, William Sherman, Aaron Haigler, Josh Kaiser, and Tim Lynott. Sherman had the best offensive grade of that group (70.1) and the other four had grades in the range of 57.5 to 63.8. Yikes. I thought coming into the season that Colorado's offensive line had plenty of upside with its young guys and solid seasoned veterans like Haigler and Kaiser, but I was wrong. This group struggled.
5. Mike MacIntyre being fired. This kind of goes along with point No. 1, but if you would've told me before the start of the season that Colorado would start the season 3-0 (let alone 5-0) and MacIntyre would be fired, I would've said that you're nuts. Coming into the season, the Nebraska game was so big for the program. Winning that game, I thought, would secure MacIntyre's status as head coach moving forward. But it took an epic collapse for him to lose his job. I think MacIntyre could've had a five win season and kept his job if maybe the losses were more spread out or what not, but the collapse was just a shock. Would MacIntyre still be coaching the Buffs right now if they held on against Oregon State? I think so.