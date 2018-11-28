CUSportsNation.com

The Colorado Buffaloes' rollercoaster 2018 season had its ups and downs, as the Buffs started the season on top of the world at 5-0 but finished with seven straight losses and saw its coach get fired. There were plenty of surprises -- good and bad -- from the year. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

1. Well, obviously, the seven game collapse. The over/under for Colorado's win total in 2018 was around 4.5 to 5.5 depending on what betting website you looked at. To think that the Buffs would start the season 5-0, be a top 20 team nationally, and have Laviska Shenault in the Heisman talk and not get to six wins is shocking, flabbergasting, unreal, and completely head-scratching. Throw in the fact that one of their seven straight losses to end the season was against a historically bad Oregon State defense that allowed 45.7 points per game and 536.8 yards per game -- and I just don't even know what to say. The Buffs' offense completely fell apart and the secondary got worse as the season went along. Colorado actually announced that Mekhi Blackmon was going to redshirt during the season (which is odd) but then he ended up being a starting cornerback. 2018 was a disaster for Colorado. 2. The Travon McMillian - Laviska Shenault combo. Let's move to something a bit more positive to stop my blood from boiling even more. For the first time in school history, Colorado had a 1,000 yard receiver and 1,000 yard rushing in Shenault (1,011 receiving yards in just nine games) and McMillian (1,009 rushing yards). McMillian's season was nice, but he only had one 100 yard game after the 5-0 start and that was against the Beavers. I think McMillian was a solid running back but the offensive line didn't help him out much over the course of the season. For Shenault, he was just simply amazing all year, and it really hurt the Buffs when he had to miss three games in the middle of the season, and CU lost all three. Like McMillian's rushing yard totals during the seven game losing streak, Shenault didn't catch a single touchdown pass over that span.

