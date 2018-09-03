CUSportsNation.com

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre met with the media after nearly every practice during fall camp. There's only so much one person can talk about, so some topics came up more than once.

One thing that MacIntyre spoke about a few times was Colorado State having a full game under their belts, while the Buffs' first game was against CSU. MacIntyre said in 2017 that the Rams had the advantage over CU as they played Oregon State before the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and he said it again in 2018 when CSU played Hawaii in "week zero" again. MacIntyre talked about how teams work out kinks and get much better from game one to game two.

Well, Colorado got a bit lucky as Nebraska's week one matchup with Akron got cancelled due to weather conditions. When the Cornhuskers host the Buffaloes, it will be their first game of the season. Nebraska has a new head coach, entirely new coaching staff, and true freshman quarterback. Colorado has a ton of momentum coming off a 45-13 drubbing of CSU. According to MacIntyre's logic, this is advantage Colorado.

