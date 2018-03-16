CUSportsNation.com

1. Is it really a spring game? Not really. MacIntyre has really stressed the spring "showcase" term. The event will run about two hours, with the first hour dedicated to a normal-ish practice, and the last hour will be a scrimmage. If it's like last year, it will be very scripted and won't have any type of scoring. The spring showcase is basically a glorified practice in Folsom that will have the Pac-12 Network there to televise the event from 1-3 p.m. MT.

2. Just how vanilla will it be? When MacIntyre met with the media on Wednesday, he said, "We'll be pretty vanilla out there. I just want to see us function well and be able to handle all of the different situations and put them under those types of pressure." Remember, the Buffs have three practices after the spring showcase, which is pretty unheard of. Typically, the spring game is the last of a team's allotted 15 practices. Expect quick whistles and a focus on not too much tackling. The last thing MacIntyre wants to happen is another terrible injury like last year when Jaylon Jackson went down.

3. Who will start on the offensive and defensive lines? The biggest questions surrounding this football team are right on the line of scrimmage. On the offensive line, Josh Kaiser, Aaron Haigler, Colby Pursell, Will Sherman, Dillon Middlemiss, Brett Tonz, and others are battling for starting spots. Defensively, Jase Franke, Javier Edwards, and Chris Mulumba lead the D-line as seniors. We'll keep an eye on the first team groups on both sides of the ball.

4. Will Montez have total control of the offense? The now redshirt junior has a year as the starting quarterback under his belt, and it will be critical that the Buffs' offense comes out and shows that its firing on all cylinders. A lot of fans wanted Brian Lindgren gone as offensive coordinator, and they got their wish. How will Darrin Chiaverini lead the offense in what should be a more up-tempo, quarterback friendly offense?

5. Will the guys stay healthy? Like I mentioned earlier, expect quick whistles to avoid players being brought down to the ground as much as possible. Colorado is pretty banged up as is, especially at offensive line with Isaac Miller and Tim Lynott out, and the team can't afford more unfortunate injuries.