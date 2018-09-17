CUSportsNation.com

Brett Tonz wasn't able to play against New Hampshire with a sore ankle. Laviska Shenault only played in the first half due to a sore shoulder. Heck, even kicker James Stefanou came into the game dinged up.

Tony Brown started at receiver with Juwann Winfree's being out with an ankle injury.

Mike MacIntyre feels like his team is pretty healthy, and the bye week will certainly help the team heal up before a big conference matchup with UCLA on September 29.