Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 11:45:19 -0500') }} football Edit

5 key quotes from Mike MacIntyre's Pac-12 Media Day Presser

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Colorado head football coach Mike MacIntyre met with the media during the annual Pac-12 Media Day and discussed a number of different topics. There were five quotes there were key from MacIntyre, and CUSportsNation.com breaks it down in the article below.

Pfe4omuuidqb65wttqco
USA Today
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}