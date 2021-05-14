PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7 Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0 eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
CUSportsNation - 2023 Fort Worth d-line hybrid Kaleb James breaks down recent offer from CU
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 14:28:22 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 Fort Worth d-line hybrid Kaleb James breaks down recent offer from CU

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Colorado recently issued an offer to Class of 2023 DT/DE Kaleb James, a prospect out of Fort Worth (Nolan Catholic) Texas.

During James’ freshman year at Nolan Catholic, Darian Hagan was on campus checking out some upperclassmen the Buffs were looking at at the time, during which time the Buffs expressed interest in him right off the bat.

To say the next 12 months were tumultuous would be an understatement; Colorado underwent a coaching change, with Karl Dorrell taking the reins in Boulder in late February of 2020.

Within weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic began nationwide lockdowns and an NCAA recruiting dead period that largely stalled James’ recruitment by the Buffs.

“About a week or so ago, they contacted my coach and told him that they wanted to offer me. They got busy with spring ball up there but did offer me this week.”

Area recruiter and Buffs ILBs coach Mark Smith got things back in order in making contact with James, who was then forwarded to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Chris Wilson, who ultimately issued the offer.

The Buffs join a growing list of programs after James, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect now with a dozen offers in total.

Utah was his first Pac-12 offer and he also holds scholarship opportunities from Oklahoma State, Maryland, Baylor and Cincinnati, among others.

At the current moment, in-state institutions Southern Methodist and Texas Tech have been coming after him the hardest.

That said, James expressed an interest in leaving his native Lone Star State when it comes time to pick a college.

“I’m looking to travel and kind of want to get out of Texas,” he said. “...I want to take all my visits, travel as much as I can and I really like to learn about programs, learn about their schooling and things of that nature.”

On Twitter, James lists himself as a hybrid defensive tackle and end.

When asked for clarification as to what exactly his role is within the Vikings’ defense, James explained that he sees interior and exterior action on the d-line, depending on what package is being run.

“The defense we run is multiple fronts,” he said. “We can be in a 3-4, we can pretty much be in any type of defense at any moment in a game. Right now, I’m playing tackle and on some blitz schemes, I’m playing end.”

Coaches, Wilson in particular, seem to be gravitating towards James in part due to his ability to play multiple positions.

“They really like my versatility, that I can play both tackle and end,” James said. “They really like my get-off and that I am relentless to the ball.”

While Colorado now prepares to host a plethora of 2022 prospects on-campus over the summer, 2023 recruits that the Buffs are interested in, such as James, will look to get more immersed in the program via virtual tours and visits.

James and Smith discussed just that recently and a virtual visit to showcase Boulder, CU's campus and the Leeds School of Business (James said he wanted to major in business with a minor in economics) could well be on the horizon.

