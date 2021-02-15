CUSportsNation - 2022 Georgia DE and Buffaloes target Carlton Madden Jr. nears decision day

As Madden looks to decide on where he'll be taking his talents, the solid relationship he has with Colorado's Brian Michalowski will certainly be something on his mind in the coming days.

Colorado became his first offer on Sept. 19 of last year and since then, the Buffaloes have made him an early priority target within the Class of 2022, which currently has one player pledged in Texas (Pearland) DB Dylan Dixson.

Michalowski has done much of the heavy lifting in terms of Madden's day-to-day recruitment while Karl Dorrell and Chris Wilson have also lent a hand.

Madden and Michalowski seem to have hit it off since last fall.

“Me and coach B-Mike text almost every day ever since he offered, basically," Madden said. "We started off with a good relationship, getting on the phone when we can. I just appreciate all the love (from) coach B-Mike, coach Wilson, the whole staff and coach Dorrell — they’ve been hitting me up and look forward to me being there and building their defense around players like me.”

Currently, Madden's lone other offer besides the Buffaloes is from Kent State. However, that doesn't tell the whole story about his recruitment and potential at the next level.

In short, Madden had switched schools and was prepared to play his first season with Cedar Grove last fall but only playing just one game, Clayton County Public Schools Athletics ruled him as an ineligible transfer.

The ruling undoubtedly stalled his recruitment, as programs that were beginning to take notice such as Florida, Pitt, Coastal Carolina and Louisville, all of which were likely eager to see his junior year tape, held off from offering.

When he did hit the ground in Georgia, local media seemed to pay close attention and the anticipation was high.