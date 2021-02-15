CUSportsNation - 2022 Georgia DE and Buffaloes target Carlton Madden Jr. nears decision day

2022 Georgia DE and Buffaloes target Carlton Madden Jr. nears decision day
Carlton Madden, Jr., a Class of 2022 defensive end from Ellenwood (Cedar Grove) Ga., plans to announce a commitment on Saturday, Feb. 20.
As Madden looks to decide on where he'll be taking his talents, the solid relationship he has with Colorado's Brian Michalowski will certainly be something on his mind in the coming days.
Colorado became his first offer on Sept. 19 of last year and since then, the Buffaloes have made him an early priority target within the Class of 2022, which currently has one player pledged in Texas (Pearland) DB Dylan Dixson.
Michalowski has done much of the heavy lifting in terms of Madden's day-to-day recruitment while Karl Dorrell and Chris Wilson have also lent a hand.
Madden and Michalowski seem to have hit it off since last fall.
“Me and coach B-Mike text almost every day ever since he offered, basically," Madden said. "We started off with a good relationship, getting on the phone when we can. I just appreciate all the love (from) coach B-Mike, coach Wilson, the whole staff and coach Dorrell — they’ve been hitting me up and look forward to me being there and building their defense around players like me.”
Currently, Madden's lone other offer besides the Buffaloes is from Kent State. However, that doesn't tell the whole story about his recruitment and potential at the next level.
In short, Madden had switched schools and was prepared to play his first season with Cedar Grove last fall but only playing just one game, Clayton County Public Schools Athletics ruled him as an ineligible transfer.
The ruling undoubtedly stalled his recruitment, as programs that were beginning to take notice such as Florida, Pitt, Coastal Carolina and Louisville, all of which were likely eager to see his junior year tape, held off from offering.
When he did hit the ground in Georgia, local media seemed to pay close attention and the anticipation was high.
This 6-foot-4 junior EDGE at @FBCedarGrove is in for a big year. Length + Effort + Speed. Part of a nasty front for @CG_HBC in 2020. There are 2 DLs there with SEC offers. @_CjMadden8 doesn’t have one. Not yet. Carlton Madden Jr. is a name to know in the 2022 class. pic.twitter.com/LPx2wovtcw— Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) September 25, 2020
Cedar Grove HS has another defensive 2022 stand out in Carlton Madden 6‘4“ 225. Can play DE or OLB. Shows good hands great feet and and quickly diagnosis plays. Excellent technique. Runs well. Rising star.@CJMadden8 pic.twitter.com/Oca9hyCBFF— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) December 18, 2020
Michalowski offered Madden at the start of his junior year and before the eligibility fiasco deprived him of the majority of his junior season. In other words, the Buffs liked what they saw early on with him.
Madden is far from the first defensive lineman that Michalowski is recruiting to CU with the intention of turning him into an outside linebacker — just ask soon-to-be sophomores Devin Grant and Alvin Williams plus Zion Magalei of the 2021 class, all of whom were/are high school DEs that Michalowski signed).
In Madden, the Buffs see a versatile asset capable of making a difference on defense.
“They’re recruiting me as a pass rusher and an outside linebacker-type," he said. "In their defense, they want to have good, pass rushing outside linebackers that can cover ground and I just think I fit the description pretty good.”
Who else comes knocking at the door in terms of offers will remain to be seen, but for the 6-foot-4, 227-pounder to be preparing for his senior year of high school in the backyard of many SEC programs, there are sure to be other interested parties.
Regardless, if the Buffs are indeed the program that comes down with Madden, they might be getting a major steal out of the Peach State.
February 20th ... I will be committing— 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐫 † (@_CjMadden8) January 27, 2021
Speaking of Williams, one of Michalowski's gets from the 2020 class, he is a former Cedar Grove standout himself.
As Madden progresses closer to his decision day, he's tried to evaluate his options in terms of where he can be best set up to succeed on and off the football field.
With the Buffaloes a prominent option of his, he's turned to Williams for some intel on what CU has to offer from a personal development — in football and in life — standpoint.
“That’s one of the main things besides football that I look like in a college — somewhere that I can actually grow other than football, because it’s bigger than football, with school first," Madden said. "I talked to Alvin about it, asked for his opinion, and I feel like CU is definitely a place I could see myself growing as a man.”
Madden is now five days away from making a decision on his recruitment and throughout the process, Michalowski has earned high marks.
“Coach B-Mike has a young, cool vibe and he’s a serious dude who knows what he’s coaching," he said. "When I’ve talked on Zoom with him, he’s taught me a couple things and definitely knows what he’s doing coaching-wise and he gives off a cool vibe.”
The way he put it, at this point, it's a matter of waiting to announce as opposed to continuing to think about his move.
“As of right now, my decision is made up 110%."