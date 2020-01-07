Last Thursday, Colorado and Jay Johnson issued an offer to Class of 2021 QB Ari Patu of Folsom, Calif. The Buffs became the seventh school to issue him a scholarship offer, joining Arizona State, Duke, Kansas, Oregon State, San Jose State and Utah.

2021 QB and Colorado target Ari Patu (middle) (Ari Patu / Twitter.com)

Johnson has been active here in the early stages of this upcoming 2021 class cycle, with Patu joining four-star recruit Ty Thompson of Gilbert, AZ. and Cole Lourd of Beverly Hills as QBs to appear on Colorado's boards. Patu, who is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, said that Colorado's recruiting department first got in touch with him last summer and from there, contact and conversation continued to grow, leading up to a chat over the phone with Johnson and a scholarship offer from Colorado. “The conversation was amazing," he said. "That was my first time on a call with coach Johnson, so it was really just getting to know him and him getting to know me — just finding out about each other and vice versa. We talked about Colorado, the offense, coaches and what they do and look for in prospects. Leading up to when he did offer me, he talked about what the quarterback position is like at Colorado. He felt like, and I also feel like, Colorado is a program where I could thrive under him and under that leadership and coaching staff.”

✞ Following a great call with @JayJohnsonFB, I’m HONORED and ecstatic to announce I have received an offer from The University of Colorado Boulder!! Big thank you and much love to the entire coaching staff... #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/jVzjZZY0vj — Ari Patu (@ari_patu) January 2, 2020

This year at Folsom High, Patu helped the Bulldogs to a Sierra Football League title and 10-2 overall record. Patu's sophomore campaign was derailed early on by a significant injury. In the second game of the 2018 season, Patu was rushing the ball and got tackled awkwardly from behind. A defender landed flat on his ankle and Patu ended up fracturing his left tibia and fibula. Thus, as a junior, Patu worked to trust his body once again and iron out the kinks related to his injury all while bettering his football IQ as a quarterback. "Junior season was really just about going out there and playing ball," he said. Getting to play against real defenses and line defenses. The defenses down here in California are some pretty good ones, so it was a good test coming back from injury. That was the biggest thing that I improved on this last year, in everything that comes along with playing football and learning how to read and attack defense while playing fast and on your toes.” Via his film, Patu seems to have fully left his injury in the past. He uses his legs quite a bit in designed runs as well as fleeing the pocket, while his arm strength, and the footwork needed to make big throws happen, appear sound and then some.