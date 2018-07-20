“They weren’t forcing anything but they definitely want me bad,” he said. “They’re definitely looking to push me. They told me that they’re only looking at taking three receivers in the 2020 class – and they’re only offering 15 – and I’m one of the guys on the top of their list, so they’re going to be working on me hard later on.”

To wrap up June, he made visits to Colorado and Nebraska , and said that the Buffaloes in particular, went out of their way to let him know that he is a top priority for them.

ARLINGTON, Tex. – 2020 Rivals250 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is starting to see the interest in his recruitment take off in a big way with several of the teams that have offered him to this point.

“It’s very traditional; old-school,” he said. “I’m very big on tradition and Notre Dame is just like, the top in D-I programs. I just had a good time, they’ve got nice facilities and nice gear.”

Smith-Njigba said that he’s also had some level of communication with Arkansas , Oklahoma , Purdue and Wake Forest over the last few months. He also was a camper at Notre Dame ’s senior prospect event last month and said that he really liked the scene in South Bend.

More on his Colorado visit

“Colorado was really nice; I was surprised,” he said. “I like the culture there, the coaches were there and were cool, I’m just waiting to see what they do this upcoming season. They’re looking good, so it’s cool out there.”

“Their offense is similar to what I do over at Rockwall,” he said. “I’m definitely going to play inside, play outside, so I was able to get a good feel overall for what they’re looking to do and that was good.”

“They’re definitely one of my favorites right now,” he said. “I’m definitely going to want to go back and watch a game this fall, see what the atmosphere is like, and I’m sure it’s amazing down there. It should be fun.”

Recapping his visit to Nebraska

“Nebraska is just crazy out there and that’s what I like,” he said. “The fans are just unbelievable. After seeing what they’ve got, the facilities, the coaching staff that they have, they’re definitely on the come-up.”

On conversation with head coach Scott Frost

“It was kind of crazy because I hadn’t really talked to a head coach from a big program like that,” he said. “He’s definitely out front and working for the kids and I could tell that … He’s very personable – he was out at their camp throwing balls – something you don’t really see with some other head coaches, so that was really cool.”

On Vanderbilt, where brother teammates Alston and Anfernee Orji have committed

“Alston is definitely trying to get all of the top recruits from Rockwall there,” he said. “Now Anfernee is going there, so I think they’re going to be pushing me that way a lot. I’m going to hear a lot about it during the fall.”