On Friday, Class of 2020 ATH William Anglen , who was the one defection of that class, asking for a release from his NLI shortly after Mel Tucker left Colorado to take the head coaching job at MSU back in February, announced on Friday that he would indeed be coming to Colorado after all.

Anglen announced his decision on Instagram, posting a picture of himself in a CU uniform with the caption "Y'all Knew The Decision !! #nationaldecisionday" and tagging soon-to-be teammate Keith Miller III.

Cincinnati was Colorado's main competition leading up to National Signing Day, and Anglen waited until the last minute to announce his commitment and subsequent NLI to play football at Colorado.

However, as Buffs fans certainly can remember, Tucker abruptly left Boulder for East Lansing just one week after signing day.

Anglen, who hails from Tucker's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and who was primarily recruited by Tucker, went on to ask for a release from his NLI.

However, with Karl Dorrell and his staff now settled at CU, it appears he was able to build some bridges with Anglen. The news that Anglen will be a Buffalo means that Dorrell managed to keep the entire Class of 2020 that Tucker had assembled intact.