2020 ATH William Anglen returns to the fold for Colorado
On Friday, Class of 2020 ATH William Anglen, who was the one defection of that class, asking for a release from his NLI shortly after Mel Tucker left Colorado to take the head coaching job at MSU back in February, announced on Friday that he would indeed be coming to Colorado after all.
Anglen announced his decision on Instagram, posting a picture of himself in a CU uniform with the caption "Y'all Knew The Decision !! #nationaldecisionday" and tagging soon-to-be teammate Keith Miller III.
Cincinnati was Colorado's main competition leading up to National Signing Day, and Anglen waited until the last minute to announce his commitment and subsequent NLI to play football at Colorado.
However, as Buffs fans certainly can remember, Tucker abruptly left Boulder for East Lansing just one week after signing day.
Anglen, who hails from Tucker's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and who was primarily recruited by Tucker, went on to ask for a release from his NLI.
However, with Karl Dorrell and his staff now settled at CU, it appears he was able to build some bridges with Anglen. The news that Anglen will be a Buffalo means that Dorrell managed to keep the entire Class of 2020 that Tucker had assembled intact.
Anglen played safety and quarterback for Glenville Academic Campus in Cleveland, where he was coached by Ted Ginn, Sr., father of NFL wideout Ted Ginn, Jr. He also saw extensive action as a special teams returner.
The younger Ginn recently signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears and was originally drafted in 2007 by Miami, for whom he played through 2009.
Dorrell's first stint with the Dolphins was from 2008-2011, where in three out of those four seasons he was the wide receivers coach. Thus, as Tucker had a connection to Ginn, Sr., Dorrell certainly had one with Ginn, Jr.
In fact, in 2008, Ginn, Jr's second in the NFL, and first under the supervision of Dorrell, he set career-highs in receptions (56), games started (14) and yards (790). His total receptions and yards from the '08 campaign still rank as his best, even as he prepares for his 14th professional season.
In Anglen, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, the Buffaloes at the minimum have a versatile depth piece to insert into the safety or possibly cornerback ranks. What's more, he does have notable experience as a signal caller, and while Anglen is envisioned on the defensive side of things, given CU's lack of depth in the QBs room, that could present an option.